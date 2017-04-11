• Cindy Gamrat, a Republican legislator booted from the Michigan House because of a 2015 sex scandal involving another lawmaker, filed a federal lawsuit against legislative leaders that claims she was illegally expelled and deserves back pay as well as money for distress and humiliation.

• John Gott, police chief in DeRidder, La., said his officers came up with the idea of selling $5 raffle tickets for a chance to see an officer jolted with a stun gun at a public spring-break celebration to raise money for the department's Christmas toy drive.

• Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago police spokesman, said a 22-year-old man was killed and his 43-year-old father critically wounded when the two shot each other multiple times during an argument over who was going to walk the family dog.

• Chuck Hipple, deputy chief of a volunteer fire company in North Coventry, Pa., said an annual Easter egg hunt for children won't be held this year because of past problems with "unruly" parents running onto the field who "just can't seem to let the kids have fun."

• David Pfindel of the Vermont State Police said 93-year-old William Graf fell into the freezing water of Lefferts Pond in Chittenden, Vt., and died trying to rescue his Jack Russell terrier, which also died, when it fell through the ice covering the pond.

• Hamzah Sundang, airport customs director in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said authorities seized 18 rhino horns weighing about 113 pounds smuggled from Mozambique that were declared to be art objects in forged air-freight paperwork.

• Mark Mann, a gun dealer in Macon, Ga., was convicted of illegally possessing a Finnish Lahti 20mm anti-tank rifle after the rifle's previous owner told federal regulators he had sold the weapon to Mann, after two of Mann's checks were returned for insufficient funds.

• Dan Dees, owner of a 200-year-old oak in Mansfield, Ohio, made famous in the movie The Shawshank Redemption, said it had to be cut down after storms and rot took their toll on the tree, which was among a number of Mansfield locations tied to the 1994 film.

• Peyton Grinnell, sheriff of Lake County, Fla., flanked by four agents wearing black hoods and masks in a video posted online, taunted heroin dealers by saying that the undercover officers the dealers sold illegal drugs to will soon be coming to take them off the street, adding, "Enjoy trying to sleep tonight."

