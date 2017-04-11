Israel shuts gate to Egypt's Sinai

JERUSALEM -- Israel closed its Taba border crossing to the Sinai Peninsula on Monday after warnings by its anti-terrorism office of an "imminent" militant attack there and urged its citizens to leave Egypt hours before the start of the Passover holiday, when Sinai is a popular destination for many secular Israelis.

Soon after the announcement, sirens wailed in parts of southern Israel alerting residents to a rocket attack. The military said a rocket fired from Sinai exploded in southern Israel, hitting a greenhouse but causing no injuries. The Islamic State militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yisrael Katz, Israel's transportation and intelligence minister, said in a statement Monday that there was intelligence regarding a potential "terror attack" against tourists in the Sinai Peninsula. The crossing remains open for those wanting to return from Egypt.

The border closure came a day after militants in Egypt bombed two Coptic Christian churches, killing dozens of worshippers during Palm Sunday ceremonies. In the wake of those attacks, Israel's anti-terrorism office called on all Israeli tourists in Sinai to return home immediately and asked Israelis planning trips to the Sinai to cancel.

Egypt on Monday began a three-month nationwide state of emergency, as President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi sought to ease public anger and take a tougher stand against Islamic extremists after the deadly suicide bombings.

The Egyptian Interior Ministry said it killed seven Islamic State militants in an exchange of gunfire during a security operation in the southern city of Assiut. The ministry said they were plotting attacks against Christians. It posted photos of bodies lying next to weapons and said Islamic State publications were found with them.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement sending his country's "condolences to the families of those who were murdered in [Sunday's] terrorist attacks in Egypt" and wishing a "quick and full recovery to the wounded."

He said "the world must unite and fight terrorism everywhere."

The Israeli government statement says intelligence information shows "increased activity by Islamic State" militants in Sinai. It adds that with the Islamic State losing ground in Iraq and Syria, there is renewed "motivation to carry out terror attacks in different arenas at this time."

Israel called on its citizens to leave Egypt on the eve of the Passover holiday that commemorates the biblical Exodus story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt.

The weeklong festival is widely celebrated in Israel even among otherwise nonreligious Jews. But southern Sinai, with its pristine beaches and Red Sea coral reefs, has traditionally been a popular Israeli tourist destination -- especially for secular Israelis during the Passover holiday.

Israel issues travel recommendations from time to time based on intelligence reports. Monday's travel warning was unusual in its urgency and it is rare for the Taba crossing to be shut down.

Israel signed a peace treaty with neighboring Egypt in 1979, and the two countries maintain close security cooperation.

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie Michael and Brian Rohan of The Associated Press.

