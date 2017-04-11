Justices up next for 5 teen killers

The Arkansas Supreme Court will have to resolve a disagreement between prosecutors and defense lawyers over how a brand-new sentencing law applies to at least five Pulaski County murderers convicted as teenagers, a circuit judge said Monday.

Judge Herb Wright said he's going to need "guidance" from the state's highest court on what Act 539 of 2017 means for five prison inmates in his court, each of whom was sentenced to a life term for capital murder.

The U.S. Supreme Court outlawed life without parole for juvenile murderers in 2012, regardless of when they were convicted or how much time they've already served.

The decision recognizes physical differences between child and adult offenders that make the teenage convicts more receptive to rehabilitation.

Act 539 is the General Assembly's response to that ruling, which has come to be interpreted by the courts as retroactively applying to all murderers convicted for crimes committed before age 18.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the Fair Sentencing of Minors Act of 2017 into law on March 22, putting it into effect immediately. The law bars no-parole life sentences for teen murderers, no matter when they were convicted.

Arkansas courts have been grappling with how to follow the U.S. Supreme Court's order for almost five years. So far that solution has been to allow eligible inmates, about 50 statewide, an opportunity to seek a new sentence, although the format for such a hearing has not been established.

"I think the statute fixed the problem" of how to abide by the high court's ruling, Wright said.

But Wright disagreed with the prosecution's position on how the fair-sentencing act applies to the five inmates in his court. He said he could not close their cases because their life sentences have been vacated by court action.

Prosecutors will appeal the judge's findings on the law to the state Supreme Court, chief deputy prosecutor John Johnson said.

Johnson had argued Monday that Act 539 means that the inmates don't need new sentences because the fair-sentencing law gives them the chance at early release, through parole, that the federal high court has ruled they were due.

Defense attorney Cheryl Barnard disputed that interpretation, arguing that new sentencing hearings are required because the prisoners' life sentences have been invalidated by state courts over the past two years in response to the 2012 decision.

Some of those prisoners have already been able to negotiate reduced sentences, she said, so constitutional guarantees of equal protection require that all eligible inmates get a chance at new sentences.

Barnard's argument got an informal endorsement on Monday from defense attorney Blake Hendrix, who was part of the legal team that helped persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to prohibit life-without-parole sentences for teenaged murderers in 2012.

Hendrix said the General Assembly's sentencing fix has to be applied equally to all the eligible convicts to satisfy constitutional protections.

"That's our position. You're changing the laws in midstream," he said.

Hendrix's presence in court on Monday was a coincidence, since he's not representing any of the Pulaski County inmates. He does have one client in Columbia County whose life sentence has been vacated because he was a minor at the time of the offense, he said.

In Pulaski County, 17 convicts have had their sentences vacated.

Two in that group -- Detric Avelle Franklin and Randy Wilkins -- have already received sentence reductions, but only Franklin, 42, has been paroled.

He accepted a 40-year sentence in September after serving more than 25 years. He'd been incarcerated since age 16 for killing a man in July 1991.

Wilkins, 39, had his sentence reduced to 30 years last August. He was 15 in January 1994 when he gunned down a 19-year-old mother of two while trying to rob the woman's mother of marijuana. His new sentence retroactively made him parole eligible as of October 2005, prison records show.

The five inmates who appeared in Wright's court on Monday were Prince Johnson, Damarcus Jordan, Wallace Allen, Mervin Jenkins and Terry Carroll.

They were in court for a status hearing on the progress of their cases, which made them the first of the Pulaski County convicts to have a court appearance since the new state law went into effect.

Under Act 539, teenage murderers can still be sentenced to life, but they must be allowed an opportunity to apply for parole. A capital-murder conviction under the new law requires a defendant to serve at least 30 years before any early release.

For those teen offenders who are convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life, they have to serve 25 years before they can qualify for parole, according to the new sentencing law.

The U.S. Supreme Court's rationale for outlawing all life sentences for offenders under the age of 18 was endorsed by the Arkansas Legislature in the fair-sentencing law.

The General Assembly recognized that child offenders are physically different than adult defendants because their lack of maturity can be attributed to a lack of brain development. So far, 17 other states have eliminated no-parole sentences for juvenile offenders in recognition of the ongoing scientific understanding of the immature brain development of children, according to the legislation.

Children are also more susceptible to negative influences and "outside pressures," including from their family and peers, at least in part because they have little ability to "extricate themselves from horrific, crime-producing settings," the fair-sentence act states.

