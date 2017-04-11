Missed a few places

Our Legislature never ceases to amaze and amuse us all.

The thinking (suspect in itself) of allowing guns at athletic events like football and basketball, in bars, in day-care centers--those all fall short. Soon the Ledge would surely allow or even mandate the gun-carry law to include bingo parlors, PTA meetings, bridge clubs, yoga classes, and of course, all poker games.

CHUCK BRACKE

Hot Springs Village

Put an end to racism

Love someone for who they are, not what color their skin is.

Kids get bullied everywhere at almost any age just because of their skin color. Sure, some kids do fulfill the "thug" perspective of an African American, but that doesn't mean everyone does. People from a different race get judged based on what the others do, like if one does it, they all do it. This is incorrect; there are tons of well-mannered, proper, well-educated individuals that aren't white.

It's not just African Americans, though. While it seems they are the most targeted, Hispanics, Asians and kids from Pakistan and other places also get bullied because of their background, which they may not participate in any part of.

Children will miss out on events because they feel uncomfortable, like they can't belong in a group of white kids. People will get called names that mentally damage them and sometimes will get physically bullied. People will say "if they don't want to be called it, then don't act like it," but someone can't change their skin color.

It pains me to see my friends get judged on something they can't do anything about. It's not right to make assumptions about people if you don't know them. White people can do just as bad of things as other people. One of the first school shootings we heard about in my generation was done by two white teenagers, but that doesn't make every white teenager a person who is going to shoot up a school.

Racism needs to come to an end.

CAMILLE RAWLS

Bryant

Was day to remember

April 7, 2017, may go down as the day our country was saved from itself. This is the day that Neil Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate to be the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

If Donald Trump accomplishes nothing else during his term, it will have been a success with this confirmation. Hopefully Gorsuch can return some constitutional sense to the court and be a justice who blocks legislating from the bench.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

On doing good works

Is Thomas Keller (who, by the way, is a member of the clergy) telling us in his letter that it is more important to attend church than to do good works? If so, I do not understand his logic.

I know many non-churchgoers who care about and do good things for others. Is he saying that one should give alms to a church before giving them to those in need?

MARY N. WATERS

Little Rock

Follow money's trail

I'm requesting an investigative reporter to look into the budget that Donald Trump's administration has put forth. From my understanding, they want to get rid of Meals on Wheels and other services for the elderly and the people living below poverty. It amazes me that this administration claims to care about veterans and they want to put more money into the military. But still you have veterans who are homeless, that can't get proper health care, or that their families have been totally forgotten. Where is the money going?

Ask tough questions; people are already not able to make ends meet. They have to choose between keeping their electricity on or putting gas in their cars to go to work, or putting food on the table.

I am speaking from experience. I went blind Sept. 8, 2011. My blindness is called cortical blindness. I am able to see light, shadow, and some colors. I speak for the forgotten. People care more about birds, dogs, cats versus a human being. I perceive from Trump's tone and arrogance that he just doesn't care. He has never had to go without. It is a scary feeling to think that your children will have to grow up in a system where they are judged by the color of their skin or their religion, and can never get a decent job to take care of a family.

This is a shame. I am truly ashamed to be an American. What are the values of America? I don't even think Donald Trump's administration knows what our values are. Values are treating people the way you wish to be treated. Not harassing and taunting people. And teaching your children to be kind to people. Don't hate them. My philosophy is black power and white power is just a power struggle between two tribes that never win because there is only one power in the universe. And that is God's power.

MARQUITA J. CORBIN

Conway

Not a religion section

Apparently there is no Religion section in the Democrat-Gazette these days. It seems religious comments, views and "street corner" preaching have been appearing in the opinion section on almost a daily basis.

Case in point, Saturday and the letters from Mr. Herbert Page and Mr. Thomas Keller. Both letters have little to do with the secular world we live in and the events that transpire in it. The views and comments would be appropriate on the Religion page.

Perhaps the editors should consider a separate opinion or viewpoint page for their and others' religious views.

FRED FISHER

Conway

Distinguishing policy

Unless the Trump administration has spent a great deal of time considering what comes next following the attack on a Syrian airfield, the comment made by 17th century English poet Samuel Daniel aptly distinguishes between the policies of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump: "While timorous knowledge stands considering, audacious ignorance hath done the deed."

Meanwhile, Syrians suffer the insufferable ambitions of local, neighboring and global powers.

DAVID SIXBEY

Flippin

Editorial on 04/11/2017