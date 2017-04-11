Man's body found in Arkansas lake, police say

BENTONVILLE — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in an Arkansas lake Tuesday, authorities say.

The body was discovered after a pilot in flight spotted something in Lake Bentonville, police Chief Jon Simpson said. Lake Bentonville is located at the north end of the municipal airport's runway. The body was pulled from the east side of the lake.

Simpson said the man's identity has not been confirmed.

It's the second time in the past year a body has been found in Lake Bentonville. A 53-year-old Bentonville man drowned in the lake Aug. 2. Police and the Benton County coroner's office determined it was an accident with intoxication as a factor.