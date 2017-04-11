• The author of Hidden Figures is setting her next book around two prominent black households in mid-20th century Baltimore. Viking Press said Monday that it had a two-book deal with Margot Lee Shetterly that will continue her quest to tell of black Americans who have been overlooked by historians. The first book centers on the Murphy family, which owned a leading black newspaper in Baltimore, and the Adamses, who were influential philanthropists and investors. "Shetterly will bring the history of Baltimore to life through the success stories of the Adamses and the Murphys, also showing the contrasting challenges faced by those left behind by redlining, lack of economic opportunity and urban decay," Viking announced. "In doing so, she will bring new understanding to the history of a city that represents both the upside and the shortcomings of the American dream." The book doesn't yet have a title or release date. No details were available for the second book. The best-selling Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race was adapted into the Oscar-nominated movie of the same name.

• Look for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to steal a few hearts when their aunt Pippa Middleton marries next month. Kensington Palace said Monday that George, 3, and Charlotte, 1, will be page boy and bridesmaid at the May 20 nuptials of Middleton and financier James Matthews. They are the children of Prince William and his wife Kate, who is Pippa's sister. William, Kate and Prince Harry will all attend the high-profile wedding. It's not yet clear what role Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will have in the wedding party of her only sister. Matthews proposed to Pippa Middleton last year. The couple will marry at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, 45 miles west of London.

• Actor Ashton Kutcher has offered emotional praise for his wife Mila Kunis, his twin brother and the rest of his family while accepting an award for character in his native Iowa. Kutcher was honored with a Pillar of Character award at Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday. After receiving the honor, Kutcher noted that he learned to share by growing up as a twin. He says his brother Michael, who has cerebral palsy, taught him that "loving people isn't a choice." Kutcher added that he and Kunis' two young children taught him the "greatest lesson in character." He says he wanted to call his parents when his children were born to tell them he never knew how much they loved him.

A Section on 04/11/2017