Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 7:29 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Little Rock's Park Plaza readying 2-floor slot for H&M; $1.6M renovation work 'well underway'

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

clothing-retailer-hm-is-opening-inside-little-rocks-park-plaza-this-fall-hm-photo-courtesy-of-evan-agostinielevation-photos

Clothing retailer H&M is opening inside Little Rock's Park Plaza this fall. (H&M photo courtesy of Evan Agostini/Elevation Photos)

Work "is well underway" on a $1.6 million project to renovate space on two floors at Park Plaza for the clothing retailer H&M, which plans to open its first central Arkansas store this year, an executive for the midtown Little Rock shopping center said.

The renovation being done by Kinco Constructors LLC includes demolition and structural, plumbing and electrical work, according to a permit application filed with the the city's Planning and Development Department. Park Plaza, as landlord, is responsible for that work, which has already included relocating some stores and closing others.

Other tenant-specific work will be done under a separate permit, Kinco said.

The H&M store is scheduled to open this fall, Park Plaza Marketing Director Alicia Easley said.

-- Noel Oman

Print Headline: News in brief

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock's Park Plaza readying 2-floor slot for H&M; $1.6M renovation work 'well underway'

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online