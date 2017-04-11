Little Rock's Park Plaza readying 2-floor slot for H&M; $1.6M renovation work 'well underway'

Work "is well underway" on a $1.6 million project to renovate space on two floors at Park Plaza for the clothing retailer H&M, which plans to open its first central Arkansas store this year, an executive for the midtown Little Rock shopping center said.

The renovation being done by Kinco Constructors LLC includes demolition and structural, plumbing and electrical work, according to a permit application filed with the the city's Planning and Development Department. Park Plaza, as landlord, is responsible for that work, which has already included relocating some stores and closing others.

Other tenant-specific work will be done under a separate permit, Kinco said.

The H&M store is scheduled to open this fall, Park Plaza Marketing Director Alicia Easley said.

