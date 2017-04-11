PHOTO: North Little Rock teen losing hearing meets country star George Strait

A North Little Rock woman’s efforts to get her son a meeting with country icon George Strait paid off Saturday.

Julie Pair has been working since January to get her 15-year-old son, Chase, who is losing his hearing, a meeting with Strait. The two left Thursday for a weekend in Las Vegas, where they attended two of Strait’s concerts and met him in person.

While the actual meeting with Strait was short, Julie Pair said, the country star gave Chase his autograph and posed for a picture with the two.

During their trip exploring Las Vegas, the Pairs got lost in their hotel and drove go-karts, and Chase played at an arcade, his mom said.

Julie Pair wrote letters and started a social media campaign in January to set up a meeting between her son and Strait. As Arkansas Online previously reported, she wanted to arrange the meeting because Chase will one day lose the ability to hear his idol.

Chase was born with a birth defect called enlarged vestibular aqueduct syndrome, which doctors say will cause him to go completely deaf.

Julie Pair’s work paid off: Verizon Arena set up the meet-and-greet with Strait and offered to buy their tickets to the concert. Southwest Airlines offered to pay for their flights. As it turned out, the pair got to go to two concerts; they met Strait at the one Saturday night.

“We are just so thankful for all of the amazing individuals that have helped us,” Julie Pair said. “I can’t stress that enough.”