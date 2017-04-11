100 years ago

April 11, 1917

• FAYETTEVILLE -- Judge W. D. Hemingway of Little Rock addressed the Business Men's Club here tonight on the question of agricultural preparedness. His remarks brought the business men of the city to a realization of the necessity of Arkansas feeding herself. Judge Hemingway transmitted the message from the president, delivered in Little Rock yesterday by Carl Vrooman. The Business Men's Club immediately formulated plans for conducting an educational campaign through community meetings in every township in the county to be held in the next few days.

50 years ago

April 11, 1967

• McGEHEE -- Two Japanese-Americans returned to their World War II home at the old Rohwer Relocation Camp 12 miles northeast of here Monday to plant cherry trees in a small cemetery to perpetuate the memory of Nisei buried there and those who died fighting for the United States in the War. Hiroji Okubo, 75, and H. Yenari, 53, were accompanied by the consul general of Japan, Naokazu Okuda. All are from New Orleans.

25 years ago

April 11, 1992

• In an unusual variation on a rather common crime, a cab driver robbed his fare Thursday, North Little Rock police said. C. G. Rich, 41, told police that a Black & White Cabs driver took $10,000 in $100 bills from him about 7:20 p.m. A police report contained the following account. Rich got a ride with the cab driver from Spectators Grill & Pub at 3124 Pike Ave. to his house on Blackstone Drive. When they arrived, he got out of the cab, pulled out his money and asked the driver how much he owed. The driver of the cab got out with him. As they talked, a woman who was riding with the driver turned the cab around and drove a short way down the street. The driver then grabbed Rich's money and ran to the cab.

10 years ago

April 11, 2007

• A North Little Rock panel granted on Tuesday a rare, after-the-fact waiver to the marquee sign in front of city-owned Dickey-Stephens Park that is too big under the city's municipal code. The 201-square-foot, informational marquee outside the main entrance to the taxpayer funded, $40.4 million ballpark exceeds the 120 square feet allowed under the city's sign rules. The city chose to request a waiver from the five-member North Little Rock Building and Housing Board of Adjustment, commonly called the Sign Board, rather than have to take down the sign. The sign went up late last month. City officials discovered the error shortly afterward.

