I-40 reopens after overturned truck shuts eastbound lanes

UPDATE:

Interstate 40 in St. Francis County has reopened after closing because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said shortly before 1 p.m. that the highway was back open.

EARLIER:

An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 has shut all eastbound lanes in St. Francis County.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said the highway was closed near mile marker 249, which is east of Forrest City.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed traffic backing up in the area at 12:45 p.m.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.