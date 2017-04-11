Payout disclosed for Arkansas-Georgia Southern game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has agreed to pay Georgia Southern a game guarantee of $1.4 million when the teams play on Sept. 18, 2021. The financial guarantee was obtained via a public records request by the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News.

The University of Arkansas provided a copy of the game contract to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via a public records request on March 7, but the payment was redacted by university officials, citing a "competitive advantage exemption" for not disclosing it.

The Razorbacks and Golden Eagles have never played in football. The venue for the game, per the contract, will either be in Fayetteville or Little Rock. The game officials will be assigned by the SEC.