One-eyed robber got $14, man says

A homeless man was robbed of $14 by a one-eyed acquaintance in downtown Little Rock early Sunday, police said.

The 34-year-old victim told police that he was east of Buffington Towers at 224 E. Seventh St. around 3:10 a.m. Sunday when a man he knew only as "Michael" walked up to him.

The acquaintance pulled out a knife and demanded money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The robber took $14 in cash from the victim, pushed him to the ground, then ran away, the report said.

The man with the knife was described as a black man who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed 170 pounds and had gray hair and a gray beard. The victim said the man was missing his left eye and wore all-brown clothing.

Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries from being pushed to the ground. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 04/11/2017