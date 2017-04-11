Little Rock man tells police that girlfriend's son beat him with pistol, stole his SUV

A 55-year-old Little Rock man told police that his girlfriend’s son beat him up and stole his car early Monday.

The victim said he was at his girlfriend’s house in the 10500 block of Diamond Drive around 12:30 a.m. when two males came in and started “beating him with a pistol,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The pair punched and kicked him, the report said. The 55-year-old woke up later and found his money and keys were missing, according to the report.

When he looked outside, he saw that his blue and gray Chevrolet Suburban was gone, police said. The man said his SUV had chrome wheels and was valued at $5,000.

The 55-year-old told police that he had been in an argument with his girlfriend several days ago, but that he thought everything was fine by the time he went to visit her, the report said.

The names of the suspects were not released, but one of the two was listed as being 17 years old, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.