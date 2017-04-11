Police in LR arrest boy, 16, in shooting

Little Rock police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in the shooting of another teenager Sunday.

Andris McClendon, who was also shot during the incident, was arrested at Arkansas Children's Hospital at 2 p.m. Sunday, hours after the shooting near the intersection of West 27th and Washington streets. Police charged him with first-degree battery.

McClendon and a friend were in the area when they heard gunshots, he told investigators.

McClendon told police he noticed he had been shot and saw another teenager standing on a corner, according to the report.

Thinking that the teenager on the corner was the one shooting, McClendon told police, he and his friend fired and hit the other teenager. He told investigators he did not know for sure that the shots came from the other teenager.

When talking to police, the second shooting victim, identified by police as Jalen Hussian, said he was a passenger in a stolen 2012 Toyota Camry when he heard several gunshots and ran, according to a police report.

Hussian ran about four blocks to Faith Memorial Baptist Church on West 29th Street, where police found him with a bullet wound on his left foot, which was wrapped in a white T-shirt, the report said.

A neighbor near the church told police he saw a group of three people -- one wearing white -- put "something in his outside grill."

Police found two guns inside the grill.

Authorities found McClendon, who had a bullet wound through his right thigh, with a small group of people in an alleyway near the crime scene. Police detained the two people who were found with McClendon.

At the scene on West 27th Street, officers found the light-blue Camry that had been reported stolen to Little Rock police.

The car had multiple bullet holes in the driver's-side area and had rear-ended a parked car, according to the report.

McClendon has been charged as an adult. Hussian was not charged with a crime, police said.

McClendon was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Monday night.

