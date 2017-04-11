Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 11:34 a.m.

Police: Man in 'Hold My Beer' T-shirt drove under influence, crashed into graveyard

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.


HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut police say a man wearing a T-shirt that said "Hold My Beer And Watch This" has been arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed into a graveyard.

The Hartford Courant reported that state police say 25-year-old Woodstock resident Harrison Wootton crashed his car into a graveyard's low stone wall in Putnam early Monday.

A mug shot shows Wootton wearing a black shirt with "Hold My Beer And Watch This" printed on the front.

Police say Wootton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failing to drive in the proper lane and misuse of plates.

Arkansas Online