Home /
Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Arkansas man accused of killing wife, daughter
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a Garland County man arrested in 2015 in the shooting deaths of his wife and daughter, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.
Charges against 57-year-old Eric Allen Reid were upgraded to capital murder during a hearing Monday in Garland County Circuit Court, the newspaper reported, noting Reid then pleaded not guilty to the new counts. Reid had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of first-degree murder.
Reid is accused of killing his wife, Laura J. Reid, 57, and his daughter, Mary Ann Reid, 32, on Oct. 20, 2015, at the family's home at 607 Northwood Trail north of Hot Springs.
A motion filed by prosecutors indicated Eric Allen Reid should be executed if convicted because he "knowingly created a great risk of death to a person other than the victim or caused the death of more than one person in the same criminal episode," according to the Sentinel-Record story.
Investigator Terry Threadgill in 2015 characterized it as "a family squabble that got way out of control."
Click here to read the full story in today's Sentinel-Record.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Arkansas man accused of killing wife, daughter
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
YoungHog says... April 11, 2017 at 12:15 p.m.
yo titleist where you at.. Comments are gone.. so it seems.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Murphy01 says... April 11, 2017 at 12:37 p.m.
Put him down.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.