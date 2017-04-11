Pulaski County bailiff arrested after fight with ex-girlfriend over potato salad, police say

A bailiff in Pulaski County was arrested Monday night after his ex-girlfriend told officers he struck her in the head, neck and stomach, authorities say.

North Little Rock police were sent to Velvet Ridge Drive shortly before 10 p.m. where they made contact with a 40-year-old woman who told them her ex-boyfriend had hit her, according to a police report.

The woman told police earlier that evening, 46-year-old Gerome Chism of North Little Rock had punched her on the left side of her face, the base of her neck and in her stomach at his home on Texas Avenue.

The two had engaged in an argument in which the victim "questioned him about the potato salad," the report said.

The 40-year-old had significant bruising around her left eye and swollen, red marks on her neck, police said.

Officers then went to Chism's home to ask him about the fight.

Chism told police that the victim came to his residence visibly upset and intoxicated and tried to force her way inside. She fled when he threatened to call police, and the disturbance never got physical, Chism told the officers.

Based on the woman's statement and her injuries, police arrested Chism on a charge of third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

The report lists Chism as a bailiff in Pulaski County.

Chism is not listed as a current jail inmate as of 11:40 a.m., according to online records.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.