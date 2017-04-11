Home / Latest News /
Records: Driver who collided with church bus, killing 13, had taken pills
By The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas — Court records say a 20-year-old man whose pickup collided with a church minibus last month in rural Texas, killing 13 people, had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck.
The San Antonio Express-News reported that the court records show state troopers found two whole marijuana cigarettes and five partially smoked ones in Jack Dillon Young's truck after the March 29 crash on a two-lane highway about 75 miles west of San Antonio. An affidavit seeking a blood test states Young also told a trooper he had taken prescription medication including clonazepam and the generic forms of Lexapro and Ambien.
A witness to the crash has said Young told him he was texting while driving.
No charges have been filed in the crash.
