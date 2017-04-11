Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 5 p.m.

Records: Driver who collided with church bus, killing 13, had taken pills

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:51 p.m.

in-this-aerial-image-made-from-a-video-provided-by-kabbwoai-authorities-respond-to-a-deadly-crash-involving-a-van-carrying-church-members-and-a-pickup-on-us-83-outside-garner-state-park-in-northern-uvalde-county-texas-on-wednesday-march-29-2017

PHOTO BY KABB/WOAI VIA AP

In this aerial image made from a video provided by KABB/WOAI, authorities respond to a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.


UVALDE, Texas — Court records say a 20-year-old man whose pickup collided with a church minibus last month in rural Texas, killing 13 people, had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that the court records show state troopers found two whole marijuana cigarettes and five partially smoked ones in Jack Dillon Young's truck after the March 29 crash on a two-lane highway about 75 miles west of San Antonio. An affidavit seeking a blood test states Young also told a trooper he had taken prescription medication including clonazepam and the generic forms of Lexapro and Ambien.

A witness to the crash has said Young told him he was texting while driving.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

