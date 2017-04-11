S. Korea: China in on penalizing North

SEOUL, South Korea -- China and South Korea agreed Monday to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests, a senior South Korean diplomat said, as the United States increased its pressure on the North by moving a Navy carrier strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean announcement seemed intended to dissuade North Korea from conducting a test to mark a national holiday this week, but previous threats of sanctions have not deterred the North from pressing ahead with its nuclear program and tensions were running high in the region.

President Donald Trump's order to launch missile strikes against Syria last week, coupled with a decision to send the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and several other warships back to waters near Korea, have led some South Koreans to fear that a military strike against North Korea might be looming, should the country conduct another nuclear test.

On Monday, Wu Dawei, the top Chinese envoy for international efforts to end North Korea's nuclear weapons program, met with his South Korean counterpart, Kim Hong-kyun, in Seoul, the South's capital, to discuss what to do about the North's advancing nuclear and missile programs.

"Both sides agreed that despite the international community's warnings, if North Korea makes strategic provocations such as a nuclear test or an ICBM launch, there should be strong additional measures in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions," Kim said after the meeting.

Kim said he and Wu did not discuss a possible U.S. military strike against North Korea. Wu did not speak to reporters.

The Trump administration has been pressing Beijing to rein in its communist neighbor by using its economic leverage or face unilateral U.S. actions. Those actions were most likely to include sanctions against Chinese businesses accused of helping North Korea earn foreign currency to finance its weapons programs, analysts said.

But in recent weeks, top aides to Trump have also publicly warned that they were not ruling out "military options." Over the weekend, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. military strike against Syria was a signal to other countries that "a response is likely to be undertaken" if they pose a danger.

"President Xi clearly understands ... that the situation has intensified and has reached a certain level of threat that action has to be taken," Tillerson said on the CBS News program Face the Nation, referring to the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, who met with Trump last week in Florida.

Analysts and officials in South Korea fear that a pre-emptive military attack against North Korea, even one limited to taking out nuclear and missile bases, could set off a full-scale war. Seoul lies within range of North Korean artillery and rockets massed along the border.

In South Korea, the idea of a pre-emptive strike has long been dismissed as unrealistic.

But "under President Trump, we are afraid that that may not necessarily be so any more," said Cheong Seong-chang, an analyst at the Sejong Institute, a think tank in South Korea.

Lee Sang-hyun, another Sejong Institute analyst, said Trump appeared to make "impromptu" decisions on foreign policy.

But he said a pre-emptive strike remained only a "theoretical possibility." There have been no signs of an imminent U.S. military action against the North, such as the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilian Americans living in the South or the escalation of an alert level for South Korean and U.S. military forces, Lee said.

The South Korean government also played down the possibility.

Lee Duk-haeng, a spokesman for South Korea's Unification Ministry, said, "All issues on the Korean Peninsula must be resolved peacefully." South Korea was in close consultations with Washington, he said, and people "need not worry too much" about reports that the United States might attempt a strike against the North.

On the question of a pre-emptive attack against the North, "It's natural for us to have a different stance from the United States," the unification minister, Hong Yong-pyo, was quoted as saying during a briefing for South Korean news outlets.

To South Koreans, Trump's order to launch a barrage of missiles on Syria demonstrated his willingness to use military means against an adversary deemed particularly egregious. And the order to the Carl Vinson to return to waters near the Korean Peninsula appeared unusual, because it conducted exercises in the area last month.

Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the South Korean Defense Ministry, said the strike group was moving back to deter North Korean provocations in coming weeks.

North Korea observes key anniversaries this month, including the April 15 birthday of its founder, Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the current leader, Kim Jong Un. Recent activities around the country's nuclear test site have raised concerns that it might celebrate the anniversaries, as it has sometimes in the past, with tests of major military hardware such as a nuclear device.

The North Korean anniversaries also overlap with annual joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea.

North Korea, which has called these exercises rehearsals for war, has often lashed out with weapons tests. Last week, it test-launched a ballistic missile on the eve of Trump's meeting with Xi.

A Section on 04/11/2017