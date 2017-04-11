Home /
Sean Spicer suggests even Hitler didn't use chemical weapons
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.
WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
Hitler killed Jews during the Holocaust using gas chambers at concentration camps.
Spicer, comparing Hitler to Syria's Bashar Assad, said Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."
An April 4 chemical weapons attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead, and the U.S. has blamed Assad. Turkey's health minister said Tuesday that test results confirm sarin gas was used.
Spicer later tried to clarify his statement, saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons on his own people "in the same way" as Assad.
You must login to make comments.
ARMNAR says... April 11, 2017 at 2:32 p.m.
He needs to go away.
hah406 says... April 11, 2017 at 2:35 p.m.
The complete incompetence of Trump's public representative. What did he think they were doing at Auschwitz?
Dexter says... April 11, 2017 at 2:39 p.m.
He's as stupid as his boss...
