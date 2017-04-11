Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 3:14 p.m.

Sean Spicer suggests even Hitler didn't use chemical weapons

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.

white-house-press-secretary-sean-spicer-speaks-during-the-daily-press-briefing-at-the-white-house-friday-march-31-2017-in-washington-spicer-discussed-the-us-china-relationship-and-other-topics-ap-photoevan-vucci

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington. Spicer discussed the U.S., China relationship and other topics. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.

Hitler killed Jews during the Holocaust using gas chambers at concentration camps.

Spicer, comparing Hitler to Syria's Bashar Assad, said Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."

An April 4 chemical weapons attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead, and the U.S. has blamed Assad. Turkey's health minister said Tuesday that test results confirm sarin gas was used.

Spicer later tried to clarify his statement, saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons on his own people "in the same way" as Assad.

ARMNAR says... April 11, 2017 at 2:32 p.m.

He needs to go away.

hah406 says... April 11, 2017 at 2:35 p.m.

The complete incompetence of Trump's public representative. What did he think they were doing at Auschwitz?

Dexter says... April 11, 2017 at 2:39 p.m.

He's as stupid as his boss...

