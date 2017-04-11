Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes section of I-440 south of I-40
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.
Both directions of a section of Interstate 440 in North Little Rock are shut down due to a Tuesday morning wreck, officials said.
Eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 9 are shut down as of 10:30 a.m., the state Highway and Transportation Department said. An accident caused the closure, officials said.
State police said in a tweet that traffic is stopped at the 10 mile marker near the highway's exits onto Interstate 40.
Arkansas Online's traffic map shows significant backup in the area as of 10:48 a.m.
An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
