Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 11:38 a.m.

Food: Easter feasting

This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.

Food editor Kelly Brant’s Easter menu includes deviled eggs, asparagus, carrot soup, scalloped potatoes and coconut cake. Just add ham — or don’t — as the spread would make a great vegetarian feast.

For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.

