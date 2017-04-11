Tuesday recruiting tidbits

Tuesday's tidbits includes football prospects expected to visit Arkansas this week along with an update on a top offensive line prospect.

Offensive lineman Owen Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Bishop McGuinness said he'll probably narrow his list of schools to five or six in May and then visit the finalists and have a decision sometime during the summer.

He has 18 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, Arizona State, TCU, Oklahoma State and others.

Hog linebacker commitment Bumper Pool of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy plans to visit Fayetteville this weekend.

Junior quarterback John Stephen Jones of Highland Park in Dallas will visit the Hogs on Thursday. He's the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Baylor offensive line commitment Jackson Kimble, 6-5, 270, of Southlake (Texas) Carroll said he'll arrive on Friday for a two day visit to Arkansas. He has offers from the Hogs, Baylor, Arizona State, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Arkansas State and others.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Blaine Scott, 6-4, 300 pounds, of Portsmouth (Ohio) Sciotoville East, plans to visit Arkansas this weekend. He's on spring break and also has plans to visit Ole Miss, Duke and Kentucky this week. There's a possibility he may have to delay his trip to Fayetteville.

Point guard Amauri Hardy, who hosted Coach Mike Anderson, assistants Scotty Thurman and T.J. Cleveland for a visit on Sunday, expects to arrive in Fayetteville for the start of his official visit.

Hardy, 6-2, 175 committed to Oklahoma State in December, but reopened his recruiting when Cowboys coach Brad Underwood left to take the Illinois job.

Future Razorback defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson of Hutchinson Community College will unofficially visit this weekend and return the following weekend for his official visit.