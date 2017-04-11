Judge killed, woman shot in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A judge who oversaw criminal cases in Cook County, Ill., was shot to death early Monday outside his Chicago home and a woman he knew was shot and wounded, police said.

Investigators are looking at the possibility that the shooting of Associate Circuit Judge Raymond Myles and the acquaintance was part of an attempted robbery, although police don't believe anything was stolen from the victims or the house. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Myles also "may have been targeted for one reason or another."

"The offender shot him numerous times," Guglielmi said.

No arrests had been made in the shootings that happened around 5 a.m. on Chicago's South Side. Myles was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples described the woman, who wasn't identified, as a close associate of Myles and said she was shot once and is expected to survive.

The woman was shot first. Myles heard a commotion and a gunshot, exchanged words with the attacker and then was shot, Staples said.

The FBI is working with Chicago police on the investigation and is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to a suspect in the case.

Immigration holds surge 57% in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- The number of detention requests in Texas for jailed immigrants in the country without authorization surged in February, making it the largest monthly increase on record.

The number of inmates with immigration detention requests, or detainers, rose nearly 57 percent, from 2,989 to 4,684, in February.

It's the largest monthly increase since the Texas Commission on Jail Standards began recording the data in 2011.

The Austin American-Statesman reported the total number of Texas inmates with detainers requested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still far below an August 2012 peak, when county jails held about 6,200 people.

But experts say they expect current numbers to rise even higher as ICE agents follow stricter immigration policies pushed by President Donald Trump.

Colorado lawmakers pass pot co-op ban

DENVER -- Colorado lawmakers Monday moved to outlaw marijuana growing co-ops after the state Senate unanimously approved a bill making it a crime for people to cultivate recreational pot for other people.

The bill, supported by the office of Gov. John Hickenlooper, passed 35-0, but it remained unclear when he would sign it.

There are no state estimates on how many collective recreational marijuana growing operations exist in Colorado, though they are popular among users who share the cost of electricity, water and fertilizer to grow their pot.

Colorado legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, but it has a nagging black-market problem. Law enforcement officials and state lawmakers attribute the black-market problem in part to weak restrictions on who can grow pot.

The Colorado Constitution authorizes people over 21 to grow their own pot or to assist someone else in growing pot. That language allows groups to designate a single "farmer" to care for their marijuana plants, allowing them to avoid pot taxes that approach 30 percent, depending on the jurisdiction.

But police groups and Hickenlooper, a Democrat, have called on lawmakers to curb the practice of assisting other recreational pot users.

The House had already passed the bill.

The bill passed Monday also provides $6 million a year in marijuana tax revenue to give law enforcement agencies more money to investigate illegal pot-growing operations.

The governor plans to sign another bill this week that limits the number of marijuana plants that can be grown in a home to 12 plants, which would force medical marijuana users authorized to grow more than 12 plants to grow it in agricultural or commercial locations or to buy it from dispensaries that tax marijuana.

Court: Search OK despite 'no trespassing'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Supreme Court has sided with police who found a methamphetamine lab on the property of man who posted a "no trespassing" sign near his driveway.

A Supreme Court news release said the majority ruled against James Robert Christensen Jr.

In an opinion released Friday, the court wrote that in August 2013, two police officers drove down Christensen's unobstructed driveway past "no trespassing" signs, approached and knocked on his door without a warrant. When Christensen opened the door, the officers smelled methamphetamine.

The officers forced open the door and found a methamphetamine lab and several guns.

Before his trial, Christensen contended the evidence was seized during an unconstitutional search because of the "no trespassing" signs.

The opinion says the police were not trespassing and performed an allowable "knock-and-talk."

A Section on 04/11/2017