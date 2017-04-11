U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. French Hill to hold town hall at west Little Rock hotel

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. French Hill have announced plans to hold a joint town hall at a west Little Rock hotel next week.

The event will take place at the Embassy Suites at 11301 Financial Centre Parkway from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, according to a news release. Doors will open for the town hall at 1:30 p.m.

Members of the public do not need to reserve their spots ahead of time, said Mike Siegel, a spokesman for Hill. Siegel estimated available seats would be in the high hundreds.

Both Hill and Cotton will likely give opening remarks, though they will respond to questions from the audience for the majority of the event, Siegel said.

Cotton has held two town halls in different parts of the state in recent weeks, including one Feb. 22 meeting in Springdale that attracted at least 2,000 attendees. At another town hall that drew about 450 people in Heber Springs last month, Cotton said he would "soon" hold a forum in Pulaski County.