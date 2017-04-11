Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 2:52 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Utility work in LR to shut bridge lane

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:35 a.m.

Utility work by a Little Rock Wastewater contractor will require a lane closure daily through Thursday on Springer Boulevard near Interstate 440 in Little Rock, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The outside, southbound lane of the Fourche Creek bridge on Springer, also called Arkansas 365, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, the department said. The work began Monday.

Traffic will be controlled with message boards, signs and traffic cones, the department said.

Metro on 04/11/2017

Print Headline: Utility work in LR to shut bridge lane

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Utility work in LR to shut bridge lane

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online