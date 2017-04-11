Utility work in LR to shut bridge lane

Utility work by a Little Rock Wastewater contractor will require a lane closure daily through Thursday on Springer Boulevard near Interstate 440 in Little Rock, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The outside, southbound lane of the Fourche Creek bridge on Springer, also called Arkansas 365, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, the department said. The work began Monday.

Traffic will be controlled with message boards, signs and traffic cones, the department said.

Metro on 04/11/2017