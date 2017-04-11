Police: Woman, child hide in bathtub as gunman forces way into west Little Rock residence

A woman and child hid in a bathtub Monday night as a gunman forced his way into a Little Rock home while his accomplice wrestled with another resident outside, authorities said.

Police arrived at an apartment at 11714 Pleasant Ridge Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. after getting a call the residence had been burglarized, officer Nathan Lee wrote in a report.

A 32-year-old man who lives at the home told Lee he pulled up and was met by two armed men. The victim tried to get inside, then started wrestling with one of the gunman while shouting for help, he told police.

Meanwhile, inside the home, another resident said she looked out the bathroom window, saw the scuffle and got herself and a 7-year-old child into the bathtub, Lee wrote.

One of the robbers then kicked in the bathroom door and told the 32-year-old woman not to look at his face, she told police. He reportedly grabbed her iPhone and fled with the other man into a silver 2016 Toyota Scion driven by a third unknown person.

Police found a skull cap near where the car was parked and took the piece of clothing as evidence, the report said.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects were identified by police.