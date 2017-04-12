Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Arkansas man accused of killing wife, daughter

HOT SPRINGS -- Prosecutors indicated that they plan to seek the death penalty against a man accused in the fatal shootings of his wife and daughter in 2015, upgrading both first-degree murder charges to capital murder at a hearing Monday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Eric Allen Reid, 57, has remained in custody since his arrest the night of the shootings, Oct. 20, 2015, in lieu of $1 million bond. He appeared before Judge John Homer Wright on Monday and pleaded innocent to the amended charges.

Reid was set to stand trial June 28 on the original charges, punishable by up to life in prison, but his attorney Willard Proctor requested a continuance in light of the amended charges, which was granted. A motions hearing is scheduled for June 26 with a trial date yet to be set.

Reid on Dec. 7, 2015 had pleaded innocent by reason of mental disease or defect to the original charges.

The motion filed by prosecutors noted Reid "with the premeditated and deliberate purpose of causing the death of another person" killed his wife, Laura Reid, 57, and his daughter, Mary Ann Reid, 32, who both lived at his residence.

The motion states Reid should receive the death penalty because of the presence of aggravating circumstances under the Arkansas statute, 5-4-604, defining capital murder, specifically alleging that Reid "knowingly created a great risk of death to a person other than the victim or caused the death of more than one person in the same criminal episode."

A gag order limiting pretrial publicity previously was issued by Wright, and Proctor has filed a motion to suppress statements made by Reid to Garland County sheriff's investigators after his arrest, arguing they were in violation of his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.

Reid surrendered to deputies in the driveway of his residence at 607 Northwood Trail when they arrived at the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 20, 2015, after responding to a report about gunfire.

Deputies entered the house and discovered the bodies of Laura Reid and Mary Ann Reid. Also inside the house was Reid's younger daughter, 20, who also lived there, and Mary Ann Reid's two young children, none of whom was injured.

The younger daughter gave a statement to investigator Jennifer Tonseth indicating her father had shot and killed her sister and mother.

After processing the crime scene, investigator Terry Threadgill went to the sheriff's office where he questioned Eric Reid, who reportedly provided a videotaped statement in which he admitted to shooting both women.

A weapon recovered at the scene was believed to be the handgun used in the crime. Sheriff Mike McCormick noted there were multiple shots fired and the victims were hit "in the torso area."

