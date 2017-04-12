Arkansas man gets 7 years after more than 500 child-porn images found at home

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a child-pornography charge.

Danny Paul Cummings, 47, of Charleston was sentenced Wednesday before Chief Judge P.K. Holmes III in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith to 90 months on one count of distributing child porn, according to a news release.

Cummings was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release.

The Fort Smith Crimes Against Children Task Force was notified in April 2016 of a Twitter user who was using a computer to upload images and videos depicting child pornography.

A subpoena of the user’s internet provider was traced back to Cummings, leading to a search warrant at his home later that month, said U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser in a statement.

Examination of a number of electronic devices seized during a search warrant of the residence found 565 pictures and 131 videos depicting child porn, Elser said.

In August, Cummings was named in a federal indictment. He pleaded guilty in November.