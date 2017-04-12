Arkansas man who recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with horses, dogs gets 6 years in prison

An Arkansas man who recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with horses and dogs was sentenced to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to 27 charges, the Texarkana Gazette reported Wednesday.

Ryan Danyl McDonald, 38, of Fouke, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 18 felonies and nine misdemeanors involving obscene videos discovered on McDonald's phone after his 2015 arrest near an Arkansas miniature horse farm, the Gazette reported.

McDonald admitted when he was arrested that he had a video of himself on his phone "fornicating" with a miniature mare, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The felony charges reflect videos that authorities said McDonald shared on the internet.

The videos with horses were said to be filmed outside while the ones with dogs were in a hotel room, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Sams said last year.

"I just don't have the words to describe what we're seeing in these videos," Sams said then. "And it's not just disturbing, it's criminal."

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell told the Texarkana newspaper she was "pleased" to resolve the case without having to show "such disturbing material" to a jury.

