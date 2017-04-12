Business news in brief

Arkansas Business to limit free content

Beginning in May, some of the most popular features of weekly business journal Arkansas Business will no longer be available online.

The publication will stop providing its "Whispers" and "Real Deal" columns, and its in-depth cover articles online. Instead, they will be available only to print subscribers, who will be able to receive a digital copy of the publication each week.

The change is a business decision, said Arkansas Business Editor Gwen Moritz.

"We are like every other media company," she said Tuesday. "We realize that our paid subscriber is our most valuable reader. We want them to get the most value."

-- David Smith

Tyson names new poultry division chief

Tyson Foods Inc. is promoting Doug Ramsey to president of poultry operations.

Ramsey has previously worked as senior vice president in the poultry segment overseeing national food-service accounts, other Tyson-branded products and school lunch programs, according to a release. He takes the spot of Noel White, who was promoted to chief operations officer in February.

"His extensive experience in the poultry industry, his focus on operations excellence and his ability to build strong teams are the right skills to guide our poultry business in the future," White said in a statement.

Tom Hayes, former Hillshire Foods executive, took over Tyson's top job at the first of the year. Tyson acquired Hillshire and its many well-known brands, such as Jimmy Dean and Ballpark, in 2014 for $7.7 billion.

In February, Tyson established a new senior leadership team, including three former Hillshire Brands employees, all reporting directly to Hayes.

-- John Magsam

State gets $14.2M to fix road damage

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department received $14.2 million in emergency relief funding from the Federal Highway Administration on Friday. The state had previously submitted two requests totaling about $17 million to repair highway system damage caused by severe storms and flooding in Arkansas in 2015 and early 2016. Over that time period, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and President Barack Obama declared multiple counties around the state as disaster areas eligible for public assistance. Congress gave $1 billion to the Federal Highway Administration in December to clear a backlog of emergency relief funding requests throughout the country. The state agency plans to allot the money by the end of 2017, a spokesman said.

— Emma N. Hurt

Solar power hits new level in California

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new estimate from the U.S. government shows that California met about half of the state's electricity demand for three hours on March 11 from renewable energy sources, primarily solar power.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the state's goal is for 50 percent of all electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030.

The estimate came from the U.S. Department of Energy's statistics division.

The newspaper reports the division used data from the California Independent System Operator. It manages the electricity grid across 80 percent of California and part of Nevada.

The record was set when almost 40 percent of the electricity flowing across the grid came from large-scale solar power plants.

Homes and businesses in the area served by the grid generated the additional power that increased solar energy production for the three-hour period.

-- The Associated Press

Saudi oil output below cap, source says

Saudi Arabia pared its oil production last month to the lowest point since January, staying below the output level it pledged to maintain as part of a global deal to reduce crude supplies, according to a person with knowledge of the data.

The biggest producer in OPEC cut output by 111,000 barrels a day last month to 9.9 million a day, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public. Production had increased in February to 10.011 million barrels a day as the country replenished its own storage tanks.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading the agreement by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers to curtail oil supplies and end a three-year surplus. Under the accord reached in December, Saudi Arabia pledged to cap its output at 10.058 million barrels a day.

"The Saudis are more than fully complying with the deal," Mohamed Ramady, a London-based independent analyst, said Tuesday by phone. "This is good news for the market and prices."

-- Bloomberg News

Starbucks' China plan to insure parents

Starbucks will provide Chinese workers with health insurance that extends coverage to their parents, a unique offering by the coffeehouse chain that may be used by more than 10,000 people to treat cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer's.

The plan is a response to traditional values in China, the company said, as children often care for their parents and grandparents in a society that doesn't have a comprehensive safety net for the elderly. The plan, covering 30 critical illnesses and some surgeries, will be available starting in June, Executive Chairman Howard Schultz said.

"This is the first time we've done anything like this, and the reason for that is that it was clear there was an emotionally driven concern among partners about their ability to take care of their parents," Schultz said in an interview in Beijing.

The program addresses a critical need for an aging population that's contending with increasing rates of major diseases from cancer to heart ailments. It's also a strategic move to retain employees, many of them recent college graduates in low-skill jobs, and create goodwill toward the company at a time of increasing political tensions between the U.S and China.

-- Bloomberg News

