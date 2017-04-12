Police: At least $600 stolen from west Little Rock restaurant after door left unlocked

At least $600 was stolen from a west Little Rock gourmet grilled cheese sandwich shop after the front door was left unlocked Monday night, police said.

Officers arrived at The Main Cheese at 14524 Cantrell Road around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday after getting a call the restaurant had been burglarized, according to a police report.

Police were told the closing manager had left the front door on the south side unlocked by accident. At least $600 in cash had been taken, and the manager's office was broken into, police said.

No usable fingerprints were found at the scene. The property owner was asked to make a copy of video footage from outside the restaurant for further investigation.