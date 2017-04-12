Egyptian Copts, in mourning, call off Easter festivities

CAIRO — Egyptian churches in the southern city of Minya said Tuesday that they will not hold Easter celebrations, in mourning for 45 Coptic Christians killed this week in twin bombings of churches in two cities during Palm Sunday ceremonies.

The Minya Coptic Orthodox Diocese said that celebrations will be limited to the liturgical prayers “without any festive manifestations.”

Minya province has the highest Coptic Christian population in the country. Copts traditionally have Easter church prayers on Saturday evening and then spend Easter Sunday on meals and family visits.

The parliament on Tuesday approved President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s decision to declare a three-month state of emergency after the attacks, an action seen as a foregone conclusion, since the legislature is packed with el-Sissi supporters.

The unicameral chamber preliminarily approved amendments to a set of laws on Monday aimed at speeding up the trials of those charged in terrorism-related cases.

After the attacks, el-Sissi ordered the formation of a new body called the Supreme Council to Combat Terrorism and Fanaticism.