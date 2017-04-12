GOP holds on to U.S. House seat in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. -- Republicans held on to a Kansas House seat Tuesday in the first congressional election in President Donald Trump's tenure, beating back a Democratic campaign hoping for a big anti-Trump backlash.

Republican state Treasurer Ron Estes will represent Kansas' 4th Congressional District, replacing Mike Pompeo, whom Trump named as CIA director.

Tuesday's vote was in a heavily Republican district where Trump won 60 percent of votes in November's election. Pompeo won re-election in November by 31 points. But the 17-county congressional district has been battered by a slump in the farm economy and the loss of manufacturing jobs in the aircraft plants in Wichita.

In the waning days of the campaign, Republicans pulled in U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to campaign in Wichita for Estes, and both Vice President Mike Pence and Trump recorded robo calls for him. A flood of big GOP campaign donations and a last-minute ad buy last week of nearly $100,000 by the National Republican Congressional Committee also signaled GOP nervousness.

The 60-year-old state treasurer defeated Democrat James Thompson, a civil-rights attorney. The 46-year-old political newcomer was backed by Our Revolution, a political action group with roots in Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.

Republicans have represented the district since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994. Pompeo won the state's 4th District seat in 2010, when Tiahrt gave it up to run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate.

