Gunfire strikes 19-year-old in Jacksonville
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A shooting was reported Tuesday night in Jacksonville, authorities said.
The 19-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital, said April Kiser, a Police Department spokesman.
Further details surrounding the shooting were unknown Tuesday night.
