Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 8:30 a.m.

Gunfire strikes 19-year-old in Jacksonville

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A shooting was reported Tuesday night in Jacksonville, authorities said.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital, said April Kiser, a Police Department spokesman.

Further details surrounding the shooting were unknown Tuesday night.

Metro on 04/12/2017

