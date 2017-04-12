Husband sought after Arkansas woman set on fire, badly burned, police say

A Conway woman was badly burned after her husband doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire during an argument Tuesday, she told police.

A neighbor called authorities around 5:30 a.m. that day in reference to the 39-year-old victim showing up at the back door of his home in the 500 block of Ash Street in Conway.

Officers with the Conway Police Department found the woman “badly injured with smoke coming from her body,” according to a news release.

The victim later told the authorities that she and her husband, 39-year-old Alrick Powell, had gotten into an argument Tuesday.

Powell reportedly beat the woman, put a belt around her neck and doused her with lighter fluid before setting her on fire, police said.

The burned woman said that she was able to get into the shower to put the fire out and left the house as Powell looked for a cellphone and keys.

Police said Powell is sought in the case and may have left the area in a brown Mercury Grand Marquis with fictitious tags.

Anyone with information regarding Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6130.