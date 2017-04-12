Judge again strikes down '11 voter-ID law in Texas

HOUSTON -- A federal judge ruled Monday that the voter-identification law the Texas Legislature passed in 2011 was enacted with the intent to discriminate against black and Hispanic voters.

In a long-running case over the legality of one of the toughest voter-ID laws in the country, the judge found that the law violated the federal Voting Rights Act.

The judge, Nelva Gonzales Ramos of U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, made a similar ruling in 2014, but after Texas appealed her decision, a federal appellate court instructed her to review the issue once more. The appeals court -- the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans -- found that Ramos had relied too heavily on Texas' history of enacting discriminatory voting measures and other evidence the 5th Circuit called "infirm," and asked her to reweigh the question of discriminatory intent.

In her ruling Monday, Ramos wrote that the evidence found "infirm" cited by the 5th Circuit "did not tip the scales" in favor of the state.

Lawyers involved in the case said the ruling effectively strikes down the law, although the judge did not issue a separate order doing so. Texas officials are likely to appeal the decision.

"We're disappointed and will seek review of this ruling at the appropriate time," said Marc Rylander, a spokesman for the Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton.

Some expected the ruling.

"This is an exciting ruling, but it is no surprise," said Myrna Perez, a deputy director of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School, which represented two of the groups that sued the state -- the Texas NAACP and the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus. "Texas passed the most restrictive photo-ID law in the country -- a law the legislators knew would hurt minority voting rights, without any evidence justifying it, and they broke all sorts of legislative rules and norms to do it."

Ramos, an appointee of President Barack Obama, acknowledged the difficulty of pinning down the Legislature's motives. She wrote of considering "all available direct and circumstantial evidence of intent" rather than trying to "discern the motivations of particular legislators."

The judge highlighted attempts by Democrats to blunt the racial effect of the law, known as Senate Bill 14, through amendments that were ultimately rejected, including allowing additional types of photo identification. "Many categories of acceptable photo IDs permitted by other states were omitted from the Texas bill," she wrote.

Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which represented some of the plaintiffs, said the ruling on Monday marked the fifth time that a court found that the law had a discriminatory purpose or effect.

Ramos' decision, she said, "should sound the death knell for burdensome voter ID requirements in Texas and across the country."

For decades, Texas and several other mostly Southern states with a history of discrimination had been required to seek federal approval before making changes to its voting laws. But the states were freed from that requirement in 2013, following a Supreme Court decision that invalidated key provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

Texas' law was passed by the Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Rick Perry in 2011, but took effect in 2013. It required voters to show a driver's license, passport or other government-issued photo ID before casting a ballot. It was previously found by the appellate court to have a discriminatory effect on black and Hispanic voters, many of whom lacked government-issued photo ID, and as a result was softened for the November 2016 election.

In Arkansas this year, the state Legislature approved a bill aimed at resurrecting many of the requirements of a voter-identification law that was struck down by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014. Some lawmakers, concerned about a court challenge to this year's law, drafted a proposed constitutional amendment to require photo IDs at the polls. The proposed amendment was approved by both chambers and will be referred to voters for a decision in 2018.

Both the bill, now Act 633, and the proposed amendment call for free photo IDs to be issued throughout Arkansas. Act 633 requires that a variety of existing identifications to be counted, including driver's licenses, photo identification cards, concealed-handgun carry licenses, U.S. passports, employee badges or identification documents, student identification cards issued by accredited Arkansas colleges and universities, U.S. military identification documents, and public-assistance identification cards.

Unlike the law struck down in 2014, Act 633 allows people without photo identification to sign a sworn statement saying they are registered in Arkansas. By signing that statement, they will be allowed to cast provisional ballots to be verified later.

The proposed amendment requires the General Assembly to define what identifications would be allowed if it is passed by voters. It requires the Legislature to pass a law that a voter shall present "valid photographic identification before receiving a ballot to vote in person."

Information for this article was contributed by Manny Fernandez and Michael Wines of The New York Times and by Brian Fanney of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

