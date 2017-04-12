Just add ham

We're going rogue with this year's Easter feast story.

We're not including a recipe for the main meat entree.

We mean no disrespect.

But let's face it, most of us (according to our very informal poll) will be eating ham come Sunday and ham doesn't really need a recipe. Most hams are heat-and-serve with the directions right on the package. Sure, you can make a homemade glaze but, again, according to our informal poll, not many of you will do that. If you need a recipe for glazed ham, see Susan Nicholson's 7 Day Menu Planner on page 3E.

We're going to focus on the best part of the feast: the rest of the menu. The appetizer, sides and dessert.

We're also letting Sister Schubert take care of the rolls.

This menu would work well with ham, lamb or, if you add a grain- or legume-based dish, make a great vegetarian spread.

Our menu:

Dilly Deviled Eggs

Roasted Carrot and Garlic Soup

Asparagus With Bearnaise Butter

Gratin Dauphinois (Scalloped Potatoes)

Coconut Cake

Dilly Deviled Eggs

6 eggs

Salt, to taste

1/4 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing such as Miracle Whip (more or less to taste)

1 tablespoon sour cream or plain yogurt

1 to 2 teaspoons prepared mustard (we like using a sweet and spicy mustard)

1 tablespoon dill pickle relish, lightly drained

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Ground black pepper, to taste

Smoked paprika or ground red pepper (cayenne), for garnish

Fill a large pot with 1 inch of water. Place steamer insert inside, cover, and bring to a boil over high heat. Add eggs to steamer basket, cover, and continue cooking 10 minutes. Immediately transfer eggs to a bowl of ice water and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before peeling under cool running water.

Slice eggs in half lengthwise.

Remove yolks to a food processor. Arrange whites on a serving platter. Lightly season whites with salt; set aside.

To the food processor, add the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, pickle relish, garlic powder and black pepper. Process until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust flavors as necessary. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves.

Refrigerate 2 to 24 hours before serving. Sprinkle with smoked paprika (or ground cayenne) just before serving.

Makes 12 deviled eggs.

Roasted Carrot and Garlic Soup

1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 head garlic, cloves separated and peeled

Olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 small leek, cleaned and thinly sliced (white and very light green parts only)

1 rib celery, finely chopped

4 cups vegetable stock, divided use

1/3 cup heavy cream

Sour cream, creme fraiche, plain yogurt or unsweetened whipped cream, for garnish

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange the carrots and garlic on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast 40 minutes or until vegetables are softened and browned.

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add the onion, leek and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the roasted carrots and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes. Then pour in 2 cups of the vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Add the heavy cream. Working in batches in a traditional blender or using an immersion blender, puree until smooth and velvety, adding the remaining stock as needed to create desired texture. Return to heat and cook just until heated through. Serve garnished with a dollop of sour cream, creme fraiche, yogurt or whipped cream.

Makes about 6 servings.

Recipe adapted from The Ragland Road Cookbook: Inside America's Favorite Irish Pub by Kevin Dundon

This simple potato gratin (aka scalloped potatoes) is a specialty in Dauphine, France. The gratin can be made one day ahead and reheated in a 350 degree oven.

Gratin Dauphinois

1 clove garlic, halved

Butter, for coating dish

4 pounds gold potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 ounces grated cheese such as gruyere, emmentaler or sharp cheddar

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Rub the cut side of the garlic clove all over a gratin dish or other shallow baking dish, then mince and set the garlic aside.

Generously butter the garlic-rubbed dish. Layer the potato slices in the buttered dish.

In a small saucepan, combine the milk, cream, minced garlic, salt and pepper. Heat just until bubbles form around the edges of the pan. Pour mixture over potatoes.

Bake 20 minutes; reduce oven to 400 degrees and continue baking 20 to 35 minutes more or until potatoes are tender and golden brown. Sprinkle top with cheese during the last 10 minutes of baking.

Let potatoes stand for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Recipe adapted from French Classics Made Easy by Richard Grausman

Asparagus With Bearnaise Butter

3 sprigs fresh tarragon

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 small or 1/2 large shallot, minced

1 tablespoon dry white wine OR vermouth

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon water

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed

Remove the leaves from the tarragon sprigs. Set stems aside. Finely chop the leaves; set aside.

In a small skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the shallot and the reserved tarragon stems. Cook, stirring frequently, until the shallot is translucent. Add the wine, vinegar and 1 tablespoon water. Increase heat to medium and cook until the liquid is mostly evaporated, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl, remove and discard the tarragon stems, and let cool completely.

Once cool, add the remaining butter, the chopped tarragon leaves, 1/2 teaspoon salt (omit if using salted butter) and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Mix until thoroughly combined.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Arrange asparagus on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast 10 minutes (longer for fatter spears) or until asparagus is crisp-tender and just beginning to brown on the tips.

Serve asparagus with the butter.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Recipe adapted from Fine Cooking

Coconut Cake With Whipped Cream Frosting

3 cups sifted cake flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup coconut oil, at room temperature or slightly warmer

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar, divided use

1 (13-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 (7-ounce) bag shredded or flaked coconut, divided use

5 egg whites

Frosting:

2 cups whipping cream

2 heaping tablespoon sour cream

4 to 6 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, sifted

1/4 teaspoon vanilla powder

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 3 (8-inch) cake pans with parchment and coat paper with baking spray; set aside.

Mix flour, baking powder and salt.

In a large bowl, cream coconut oil and butter with 1 1/3 cups of the sugar. Add flour mixture alternately with coconut milk, beginning and ending with flour; add vanilla and almond extracts. If desired, add 1/2 cup of the shredded coconut to the batter.

In a separate bowl, beat egg whites and remaining 2/3 cup sugar to soft peaks. Fold egg white mixture into cake batter, just enough to incorporate. Spoon batter into prepared pans and bake, rotating pans halfway through, for 25 to 35 minutes or until cake is springy to the touch. Cool cakes completely.

For the frosting: Whip cream and sour cream to soft peaks. Add the confectioners' sugar and vanilla powder and continue whipping to stiff peaks.

Frost cake with whipped cream frosting, spreading a layer of frosting between each layer. Sprinkle remaining shredded coconut on top and sides of cake. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Makes 1 (8-inch) three layer cake.

