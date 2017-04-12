Little Rock man threatened at gunpoint runs into convenience store to escape, police say

A Little Rock man ran into a convenience store to evade getting robbed after being threatened at gunpoint early Tuesday, police said.

A 50-year-old man was walking to Our Community Market at 1901 Wright Ave. around 4:30 a.m. when an older model Toyota Camry pulled up next to him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One of four people in the car got out, showed a gun and demanded money from the victim, he told police.

The 50-year-old reportedly fled into the convenience store. The gunman got back in the car, which was maroon with a light-colored door, and the vehicle drove south on Battery Street.

The victim was not hurt in the robbery attempt.

No suspects were identified on the report.