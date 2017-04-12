Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man threatened at gunpoint runs into convenience store to escape, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:18 p.m.
A Little Rock man ran into a convenience store to evade getting robbed after being threatened at gunpoint early Tuesday, police said.
A 50-year-old man was walking to Our Community Market at 1901 Wright Ave. around 4:30 a.m. when an older model Toyota Camry pulled up next to him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
One of four people in the car got out, showed a gun and demanded money from the victim, he told police.
The 50-year-old reportedly fled into the convenience store. The gunman got back in the car, which was maroon with a light-colored door, and the vehicle drove south on Battery Street.
The victim was not hurt in the robbery attempt.
No suspects were identified on the report.
