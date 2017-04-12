Home /
Little Rock TV reporter named new host of KARK political talk show
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
KARK has named reporter Jessi Turnure the new host of its Capitol View Sunday political talk show.
Turnure, who has been a reporter on the NBC affiliate since 2015, will also serve as KARK's statewide political correspondent with reports airing on that station and other Nexstar-owned properties in the state.
"We are at a pivotal time in politics locally, nationally and internationally — one that requires thorough reporting at all levels,” Turnure said in a statement posted on the KARK website. “I look forward to being a source Arkansans can trust to break down important issues and hold their leaders accountable."
Turnure succeeds Drew Petrimoulx, who was named earlier this month as a Washington D.C.-based correspondent for other Nexstar-owned stations.
Turnure will initially appear on Capitol View alongside veteran KARK anchor Bob Clausen while she transitions into the new role, the station said.
