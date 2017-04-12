Little Rock TV reporter named new host of KARK political talk show

KARK has named reporter Jessi Turnure the new host of its Capitol View Sunday political talk show.

Turnure, who has been a reporter on the NBC affiliate since 2015, will also serve as KARK's statewide political correspondent with reports airing on that station and other Nexstar-owned properties in the state.

"We are at a pivotal time in politics locally, nationally and internationally — one that requires thorough reporting at all levels,” Turnure said in a statement posted on the KARK website. “I look forward to being a source Arkansans can trust to break down important issues and hold their leaders accountable."

Turnure succeeds Drew Petrimoulx, who was named earlier this month as a Washington D.C.-based correspondent for other Nexstar-owned stations.

Turnure will initially appear on Capitol View alongside veteran KARK anchor Bob Clausen while she transitions into the new role, the station said.