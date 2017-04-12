Marinade, pineapple make fish tacos island treat

Fish tacos make a fine warm-weather meal. They are substantial and satisfying enough to fuel you for all your outdoor activities yet light enough so they don't weigh you down.

The accompanying take on them gets its flavor cues from the Hawaiian Islands, which epitomize a relaxed, endless-summer mentality and are known for food with an Asian flair -- and, of course, for the mouthwatering, sweet-tangy-meaty-salty pairing of pineapple and ham.

The fish -- preferably mahi-mahi, but any firm, white, flaky fish will work -- is marinated in a savory mix of soy, ginger, green onion and lime. The marinade has a touch of brown sugar, as well, so the fish caramelizes lusciously once grilled. After cooking, you flake the fish into chunks, give it a generous squeeze of lime, then serve it on a platter with a pile of warmed corn tortillas and a bowl of creamy chile-garlic sauce whipped together with yogurt, mayonnaise and Sriracha. Surround those with dishes brimming with colorful, tasty toppings: finely diced red bell pepper and green onions, a crunch of shredded cabbage and, yes, diced pineapple and chopped smoked ham. (I use Canadian bacon for its lean super-smokiness.)

The fish is marinated in a savory mix of soy, ginger, green onion, lime and brown sugar. It can be cooked outdoors as well as in a grill pan on the stove top.

Hawaiian Fish Tacos

For the tacos:

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon canola or peanut oil, plus more for brushing

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, divided use

1 1/2 teaspoons peeled, freshly grated ginger root

1 1/2 teaspoons packed dark brown sugar

1 green onion (white and light-green parts), thinly sliced, divided use

8 to 12 ounces mahi-mahi fillets or other white, flaky fish

1 1/2 ounces sliced Canadian bacon

4 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1/2 large red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into small dice

1/2 cup diced fresh pineapple

3/4 cup shredded green cabbage

Lime wedges

For the sauce:

1/4 cup plain low-fat Greek-style yogurt

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoons chile-garlic sauce, such as Sriracha or to taste

For the tacos: Whisk together the soy sauce, oil, half of the lime juice, the ginger and dark brown sugar in a medium bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in half of the green onion, then add the fish and toss gently to coat. Marinate 30 to 60 minutes.

Brush a grill pan lightly with oil and place it over medium-high heat. Once the pan is quite hot, add the Canadian bacon; cook 2 to 3 minutes per side, until browned and crisped. Transfer to a cutting board; coarsely chop, then place in a small serving bowl. You'll be using the grill pan again; reduce the heat to medium.

Warm the tortillas in the grill pan for 30 seconds per side or just until softened, then wrap them in a clean dish towel or aluminum foil to keep them warm.

Brush the (still hot) grill pan with a little more oil, as needed; add the fish (discard any remaining marinade). Cook 3 to 5 minutes per side, depending on the thickness, or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. Transfer to a serving plate; use a fork to break the fish into chunks, then sprinkle them with the remaining tablespoon of lime juice. Cover with foil to keep warm.

For the sauce: Stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise and chile-garlic sauce in a medium bowl.

To serve, place the red bell pepper, the remaining green onion, the pineapple, cabbage and lime wedges in small serving bowls on the table along with the tortillas, fish and sauce, for do-it-yourself assembly.

Makes 2 servings.

