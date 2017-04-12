N. Korea: Will react to 'any' war mode

PYONGYANG, North Korea -- North Korea has vowed tough counteraction to any military moves that might follow the U.S. decision to send the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The statement from North Korea comes as tensions on the divided peninsula are high because of U.S.-South Korea war games now underway and recent ballistic missile launches by the North. The North sees the annual maneuvers as a dress rehearsal for invasion.

"We will hold the U.S. wholly accountable for the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by its outrageous actions," a spokesman for North Korea's Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by the state-run Korean Central News Agency late Monday.

The statement comes just after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical-weapons attack carry a message for any nation operating outside of international norms.

He didn't specify North Korea although he raised the specter of the North's missile launches, which are in violation of U.N. resolutions.

"If you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken," Tillerson told ABC's This Week.

The North has long claimed the U.S. is preparing some kind of assault against it and justifies its nuclear weapons as defensive in nature.

"This goes to prove that the U.S. reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase of its scenario," the North's statement said. "If the U.S. dares opt for a military action, crying out for 'pre-emptive attack' and 'removal of the headquarters,' the DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S."

North Korea's formal name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The North said Tuesday that "pre-emptive strikes are not the exclusive right of the United States."

"Our military is keeping an eye on the movement of enemy forces while putting them in our nuclear sights," wrote the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party. The paper warned that North Korea will use its "mighty nuclear weapons" to "obliterate" the United States if it made the slightest movement toward a pre-emptive strike.

Pyongyang resident Kim Sung Chol said, "We love peace, but we are never going to beg for it. If anyone tries to provoke us, we will defend ourselves in the strongest way with our own power, and we will keep on doing things our way."

U.S. Navy ships are a common presence in the Korean region and are in part a show of force. On Saturday night, the Pentagon said a Navy carrier strike group was moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide more of a physical presence in the region.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, described the decision to send the carrier group as "prudent."

On Tuesday, Trump issued his latest tweet taking aim at Pyongyang. "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A." he tweeted.

