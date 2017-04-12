International layoffs reported at retailer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. continued to trim its corporate workforce Tuesday with a round of job cuts that affected international employees, according to multiple sources.

The number of employees affected by the layoffs was not immediately known. Wal-Mart did not provide the number of workers or the departments affected.

The cuts are part of Wal-Mart's ongoing efforts to manage costs and restructure its business.

Last week, the Bentonville-based retailer laid off about 300 information systems workers, and positions also were eliminated at Sam's Club, the company's warehouse division, according to sources.

Spokesman Randy Hargrove referred to a statement from earlier this year, saying the company would continue to find ways to operate "more efficiently and effectively, true to our cost-conscious heritage." Hargrove added, "from time to time you'll see the company eliminate positions in an effort to stay lean and fast."

In January, Wal-Mart eliminated about 1,000 positions across multiple departments, including 511 employees at the Bentonville headquarters and 174 in two California locations.

Wal-Mart to roll out new pickup discount

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will begin offering customers a discount for purchasing selected items online and picking them up in one of its U.S. stores.

Pickup Discount will begin with savings on 10,000 online-only items beginning April 19. Wal-Mart plans to roll out the discount to more than 1 million items by the end of June, according to U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore.

The initiative is part of Wal-Mart's plan to marry its operational efficiency with the smart cart technology it acquired through the acquisition of Jet.com. Wal-Mart said it costs less to ship products ordered online to its stores than to a customer's home, allowing it to pass those savings on to customers.

The retailer will continue to offer free, two-day shipping on selected items. Lore said in a statement that Wal-Mart is creating "price transparency to empower customers to shop smarter and choose what's best for them."

Index's 1.61 advance bucks market trend

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 1.61 to 345.27 Tuesday.

"The major averages closed marginally lower as geopolitical uncertainty continues to weigh on the global financial markets," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

