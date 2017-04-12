Officials: FBI got court order last summer to monitor Trump adviser

The FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of an adviser to presidential candidate Donald Trump, part of an investigation into possible links between Russia and the campaign, law enforcement and other U.S. officials said.

The FBI and the Justice Department obtained the warrant targeting Carter Page's communications after convincing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia, according to the officials.

This is the clearest evidence so far that the FBI had reason to believe during the 2016 presidential campaign that a Trump campaign adviser was in touch with Russian agents. Such contacts are now at the center of an investigation into whether the campaign coordinated with the Russian government to swing the election in Trump's favor.

Page has not been accused of any crimes, and it is unclear whether the Justice Department might later seek charges against him or others in connection with Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The counterintelligence investigation into Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections began in July, officials have said. Most such investigations don't result in criminal charges.

The officials spoke about the court order on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details of a counterintelligence investigation.

During an interview in March 2016, Trump identified Page, who had previously been an investment banker in Moscow, as a foreign-policy adviser to his campaign. Campaign spokesman Hope Hicks later described Page's role as "informal."

In February, Page told PBS NewsHour that he was a "junior member of the [Trump] campaign's foreign-policy advisory group."

Page has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his dealings with the Trump campaign or Russia.

"This confirms all of my suspicions about unjustified, politically motivated government surveillance," Page said in an interview Tuesday. "I have nothing to hide." He compared surveillance of him to the eavesdropping that the FBI and Justice Department conducted against civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The White House, FBI and Justice Department declined to comment.

FBI Director James Comey disclosed in public testimony to the House Intelligence Committee last month that the bureau is investigating efforts by the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey said this includes investigating the "nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts."

Comey declined to comment during the hearing about any individuals, including Page, who worked in Moscow for Merrill Lynch a decade ago and who has said he invested in Russian energy giant Gazprom.

In a letter to Comey in September, Page had said he had sold his Gazprom investment.

During the hearing last month, Democratic lawmakers repeatedly singled out Page's contacts in Russia as a cause for concern.

The judges who rule on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests oversee the nation's most sensitive national security cases, and their warrants are some of the most closely guarded secrets in the world of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence gathering. Under the surveillance act, any application has to be approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department and the FBI.

The government's application for the surveillance order targeting Page included a lengthy declaration that laid out investigators' basis for believing that Page was an agent of the Russian government and knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of Russia, officials said.

An application for electronic surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act need not show evidence of a crime. But the information obtained through the intercepts can be used to open a criminal investigation and may be used in a prosecution.

The application also showed that the FBI and the Justice Department's national security division have been seeking since July to determine how broad a network of accomplices Russia enlisted in attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, the officials said.

Since the 90-day warrant was first issued, it has been renewed more than once by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court, the officials said.

Page's role as an adviser to the Trump campaign drew alarm last year from more-established foreign-policy experts in part because of Page's praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his criticism of U.S. sanctions over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

In July, Page traveled to Moscow, where he delivered a speech critical of the United States' policy toward Russia.

While there, Page allegedly met with Igor Sechin, a Putin confidant and chief executive of the energy company Rosneft, according to a dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer.

On Tuesday, Page dismissed what he called "the dodgy dossier" of false allegations.

Page has denied such a meeting occurred, saying he has never met Sechin and that he wants to testify before Congress to clear his name. A spokesman for Rosneft told Politico in September that the notion that Page met with Sechin was "absurd." Page said in September that he briefly met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich during that trip.

Page is the only American to have had his communications directly targeted with a warrant under the surveillance act in 2016 as part of the Russia probe, officials said.

The FBI routinely obtains warrants under the surveillance act to monitor the communications of foreign diplomats in the United States, including the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

The conversations between Kislyak and Michael Flynn, who became Trump's first national security adviser, were recorded in December.

In February, Trump fired him after it was determined Flynn misled Vice President-elect Mike Pence and others about his discussions with Kislyak.

Information for this article was contributed by Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post.

A Section on 04/12/2017