PHOTO: 1 injured when Arkansas garbage truck flips

One person was hurt Tuesday when a garbage truck flipped onto its side west of Hot Springs.

It happened about 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Marion Anderson Road, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The SLM Sanitation truck was said to be fully loaded when the driver lost control in a curve, overcorrected and then crashed down a hill.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the newspaper reported.