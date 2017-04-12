Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:04 a.m.

PHOTO: 1 injured when Arkansas garbage truck flips

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 8:57 a.m.

members-of-the-70-west-fire-department-work-the-scene-of-a-one-vehicle-wreck-in-the-300-block-of-marion-anderson-road-tuesday-april-11-2017-the-sentinel-recordrichard-rasmussen

PHOTO BY RICHARD RASMUSSEN

Members of the 70 West Fire Department work the scene of a one-vehicle wreck in the 300 block of Marion Anderson Road Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

One person was hurt Tuesday when a garbage truck flipped onto its side west of Hot Springs.

It happened about 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Marion Anderson Road, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The SLM Sanitation truck was said to be fully loaded when the driver lost control in a curve, overcorrected and then crashed down a hill.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the newspaper reported.

