PHOTO: Tow truck worker falls to death from interstate overpass, troopers say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a tow truck worker fell to his death from an overpass on Interstate 95 while helping to upright an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash near Boca Raton left the truck dangling over the interstate's overpass, causing a traffic snarl along the busy South Florida corridor early Wednesday.

Troopers say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Officials say 69-year-old Richard Jason Randolph had stepped over a wall and was working to secure the trailer when he fell. The three southbound lanes of I-95 remained closed for about five hours as an investigation continued and crews worked to upright the truck.

Officials say the tractor-trailer's driver wasn't injured in the rollover crash.