Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Tow truck worker falls to death from interstate overpass, troopers say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a tow truck worker fell to his death from an overpass on Interstate 95 while helping to upright an overturned tractor-trailer.
The crash near Boca Raton left the truck dangling over the interstate's overpass, causing a traffic snarl along the busy South Florida corridor early Wednesday.
Troopers say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Officials say 69-year-old Richard Jason Randolph had stepped over a wall and was working to secure the trailer when he fell. The three southbound lanes of I-95 remained closed for about five hours as an investigation continued and crews worked to upright the truck.
Officials say the tractor-trailer's driver wasn't injured in the rollover crash.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Tow truck worker falls to death from interstate overpass, troopers say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.