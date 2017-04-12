Home / Latest News /
Police: 2, including victim's mother, sought after reported rape of girl in Arkansas
This article was published today at 6:02 p.m.
Two Helena-West Helena residents are sought in the reported rape of a 14-year-old girl, according to authorities.
The Helena-West Helena Police Department said in a release Wednesday that Darryl “Boo” Harlan, 29, is wanted on one count of rape involving a minor.
Investigators say the teen’s mother, Sherris “Punky” Ingram, 37, knew of a sexual relationship between Harlan and the victim but did nothing to stop it.
The victim had reportedly been raped by Harlan since she was 13 years old, police said.
Harlan fled Arkansas and could possibly be in the area of Detroit, the release states.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harlan and Ingram is asked to call Helena-West Helena police at (870) 572-3441.
Kharma says... April 12, 2017 at 6:17 p.m.
Punky and Boo huh? Nasty ass*s. Hopefully they are strung up, I mean caught, soon.
LR1955 says... April 12, 2017 at 6:42 p.m.
This is another contributor to the babydaddy culture, hope this teen isn't pregnant.
