Police: Arkansan fires once after being robbed at gunpoint during meeting to buy 4-wheeler
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
A 62-year-old Cabot man fired once after he was robbed of cash during a meeting in Little Rock he set up to buy a four-wheeler, authorities said.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren and 12th streets, Little Rock police said.
The victim told investigators that he arranged through the website OfferUp to meet a man in the parking lot of a Little Rock church to buy the vehicle, but the man claimed his vehicle wouldn't start, according to a police report.
Instead, the would-be seller got into the victim's car and directed him to drive to a nearby house on Van Buren to pick up the four-wheeler.
Once there, the man pulled out a gun, placed it to the victim's head and took $500 in cash from him, the report said.
The robber then got out and ran south, the report said, noting the victim said he shot once "to scare the suspect off, not to kill him."
Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest.
The robber is described as a black man who stood 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighed about 170 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie, a black T-shirt and black pants.
snakebite61 says... April 12, 2017 at 12:37 p.m.
need to ban hoodies they seem to cause a lot of trouble
TravisBickle says... April 12, 2017 at 12:41 p.m.
12th St. should have raised a red flag.
Packman says... April 12, 2017 at 12:49 p.m.
So the seller has a fishy story about a vehicle not starting, is dressed in a black hoodie, black-T-shirt, and black pants, and the buyer let's the guy inside his vehicle and follows the buyer's instructions and drives to another location. I hate the guy was robbed, but at some point it was his fault for being so greedy about getting a 4-wheeler at a bargain price. If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is.
