Police: Arkansan fires once after being robbed at gunpoint during meeting to buy 4-wheeler

A 62-year-old Cabot man fired once after he was robbed of cash during a meeting in Little Rock he set up to buy a four-wheeler, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren and 12th streets, Little Rock police said.

The victim told investigators that he arranged through the website OfferUp to meet a man in the parking lot of a Little Rock church to buy the vehicle, but the man claimed his vehicle wouldn't start, according to a police report.

Instead, the would-be seller got into the victim's car and directed him to drive to a nearby house on Van Buren to pick up the four-wheeler.

Once there, the man pulled out a gun, placed it to the victim's head and took $500 in cash from him, the report said.

The robber then got out and ran south, the report said, noting the victim said he shot once "to scare the suspect off, not to kill him."

Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

The robber is described as a black man who stood 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighed about 170 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie, a black T-shirt and black pants.