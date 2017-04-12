Police identify body found in Arkansas lake

BENTONVILLE — Authorities have identified the body found in an Arkansas lake Tuesday as a 41-year-old man, according to Gene Page, spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department.

The body of Santosh Kulkarni, 41, was discovered after a pilot in flight spotted something in Lake Bentonville, Chief Jon Simpson said Tuesday. The lake is located at the north end of the municipal airport's runway. The body was pulled from the east side of the lake.

Page said the cause of death is under investigation.

It's the second time in less than a year that a body has been found in Lake Bentonville. A 53-year-old Bentonville man drowned in the lake Aug. 2. Police and the Benton County coroner's office determined it was an accident with intoxication as a factor.