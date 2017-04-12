Man shot in back during reported robbery try in Little Rock
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A Little Rock man was injured Tuesday in a shooting, a police spokesman said.
Officers were dispatched about 5:06 p.m. to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for a reported shooting, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan.
Joseph Waller, 26, had a gunshot wound in his lower back and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, he said.
Waller gave a brief statement to police before heading into surgery, he said. The victim said the shooter was trying to rob him, McClanahan said.
McClanahan said Waller is in serious condition, but he is expected to survive.
As of Tuesday night, police had not found a crime scene, and no witnesses had come forward, he said.
Print Headline: Shot in back sends man to LR hospital
titleist10 says... April 12, 2017 at 7:51 a.m.
Discription?
